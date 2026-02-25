If there’s one thing we know about J Street’s national gatherings, it’s that the most interesting moments don’t always happen on the main stage.

This year, we’re bringing those conversations straight to you. The kind of conversations that happen in the side rooms and hotel halls with experts that you wouldn’t otherwise find under the same roof all at once.

We’ll be running Word on the Street Live – fast, conversational interviews with exactly the people you’d want to hear from on the issues at the core of J Street’s work. If you’re subscribed here, you’re already in the right place.

Make sure your alerts are turned on. To do this, open up the Substack app on your phone or in your browser, head to your settings, then notifications, and check the boxes for live video. You’ll get an email and/or a ping from the Substack app when we go live for select interviews.

We’ll release the full set of conversations in the days and weeks after the National Convention, but if you want to catch them as they unfold, this is your best seat in the house.

Below are a few highlights we’ll be streaming directly to you: