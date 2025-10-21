Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Welcoming the Stranger: Putting our Values to Work (with HIAS)
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Welcoming the Stranger: Putting our Values to Work (with HIAS)

We held a conversation with Naomi Steinberg, Vice…
Jeremy Ben-Ami

We held a conversation with Naomi Steinberg, Vice President of Policy and Advocacy at HIAS to explore how HIAS’s work — from the US to across the world — reflects the Jewish call to speak out against injustice and stand with those being targeted.

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