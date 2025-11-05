WATCH: What Rabin's Legacy Demands of Us

Thirty years after Yitzhak Rabin’s assassination, J Street gathered its community for a powerful conversation reflecting on his legacy and the unfinished work of peace.



Former US negotiator Aaron David Miller, who sat across the table from Rabin during the Oslo years, and Yael Patir, J Street’s former Israel Director, who heard Rabin speak as a young girl, joined the discussion moderated by J Street’s Shimrit Braun Kamin to share personal memories and insights into his leadership.

The conversation explored the courage it took for Rabin to choose peace, the tragedy that cut short his vision and the meaning of his legacy today – at a time when Israeli democracy and the prospects for peace between Israelis and Palestinians face profound tests.