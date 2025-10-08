Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

WATCH: The NYT’s Michelle Goldberg on Christian Nationalism and the Jewish Future

Also: The right knows what it wants. Do we?
Jeremy Ben-Ami
Oct 08, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

This week on Word on the Street Live, I sat down with New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg, one of the sharpest observers of our political moment. She predicted the rise of Christian Nationalism decades ago – and now it’s reshaping our country.

Thanks for reading Word on the Street! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.

During our conversation, Michelle explores:

  • What does she see next for the evangelical movement, and how is it influencing antisemitism in America today?

  • What does she think the future holds for liberal Zionism, and how might Netanyahu’s war on Gaza leave a stain on our Jewish humanity?

  • And what kind of politics and messaging could help Democrats regain their footing with voters?

Tune in to hear Michelle’s insights on these urgent questions.

MAKE A ONE-TIME DONATION TO J STREET

MAKE A RECURRING DONATION TO J STREET

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 J Street
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture