WATCH: Reacting to the Trump and Netanyahu Meeting in DC

Following the White House meeting and press conference between Trump and Netanyahu and the announcement of the Trump administration’s new proposal for a Gaza plan that would end the war and bring the hostages home, J Street’s Jeremy Ben-Ami, Ilan Goldenberg, Adina Vogel Ayalon, and Frank Lowenstein gathered to offer their reactions and analysis.
Sep 29, 2025
Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
