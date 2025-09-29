Word on the Street

Word on the Street

WATCH: Reacting to the Trump and Netanyahu Meeting in DC

Is this the turning point?
Jeremy Ben-Ami
and
Ilan Goldenberg
Sep 29, 2025
Transcript

Following the White House meeting and press conference between Trump and Netanyahu and the announcement of the Trump administration’s new proposal for a Gaza plan that would end the war and bring the hostages home, J Street’s Jeremy Ben-Ami, Ilan Goldenberg, Adina Vogel Ayalon, and Frank Lowenstein gathered to offer their reactions and analysis.

