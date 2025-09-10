WATCH: Randi Weingarten on Why Fascists Fear Teachers

This week on Word on the Street Live, I was joined by our good friend Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, whose new book, Why Fascists Fear Teachers, comes out Tuesday, September 16.

She previewed the book, speaking bluntly about why authoritarian movements target educators: “They fear what we do. They fear critical thinking. They fear that we create opportunity.” I hope you’ll join me in picking up a copy.

Order Why Fascists Fear Teachers

Randi has become a primary scapegoat in the right’s culture war, who not only attack her work at the AFT, but also her Jewish identity. We spoke about her work countering right-wing authoritarianism and the Trump Administration’s efforts to target education and free speech under the guise of fighting antisemitism. We also spoke about the challenges of antisemitism on the left in the aftermath of October 7, and how to distinguish between legitimate, even harsh, criticism of Israel and antisemitism.

She reflected on her Jewish upbringing and linked those experiences to her belief in a homeland for both Palestinians and Israelis. The universal lesson of fighting extremism in the US and Israel? “Humanize and lift up the other,” Randi said.

After Randi signed off, my colleague Hannah Morris, Director of J Street Government Affairs, joined me to discuss the latest developments after Israel’s strike on Hamas leadership in Doha. Hannah also previewed our next advocacy push on the Hill: Prohibiting US arms from being used in Netanyahu’s war in Gaza or annexation of the West Bank, punishing settler violence and urging US recognition of Palestinian statehood.

MAKE A ONE-TIME DONATION TO J STREET

MAKE A RECURRING DONATION TO J STREET