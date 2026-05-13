WATCH: Protesting for Israel’s Soul

I had the pleasure of sitting down with Colette Avital – Holocaust survivor, former Israeli diplomat, former Knesset member, and one of J Street’s earliest allies in Israel – for a conversation that feels especially urgent.

Just weeks after being thrown to the ground by one of Itamar Ben-Gvir’s police officers while protesting the war with Iran, Colette reflected on why she feels compelled to take to the streets at 86 years old to fight for Israel’s future.

We talked about what it means for members of Israel’s founding generation to feel alienated from the country they helped build, the growing threat to Israeli democracy, and why she believes the occupation is both morally wrong and deeply damaging to Israel’s security and identity.

And on a personal note, we looked back at why she chose to support J Street in its earliest days and why she believes American Jews have every right and responsibility to speak up about Israel’s direction.

This is an honest, deeply personal conversation with one of the clearest moral voices in Israeli public life. It was an honor to talk with Colette, and I hope you enjoy too.