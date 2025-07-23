WATCH: Peter Beinart joins me to discuss Gaza, Zionism, antisemitism and more

I had the chance to sit down with

this afternoon to discuss his new book,

and much more. It was, as you might imagine, a challenging and emotional conversation. We discussed what it’s been like to navigate October 7 and everything since – and how Peter’s relationships with the Jewish community have been tested.

Being Jewish After the Destruction of Gaza

We don’t agree on everything – Peter's broken from Zionism entirely, and I still believe that my liberal values and my belief in a state that is the national home of the Jewish people can be reconciled. But it was meaningful to talk through that disagreement with honesty and care. We both want a future rooted in freedom, dignity and safety for Palestinians and Israelis alike. That kind of shared ground matters more than ever, especially as too many in our own community stay silent or look away.

If there’s one thing I took from our discussion, it’s this: Dialogue across differences is vital. We need to engage with views with which we disagree and not shut them out. If we keep lines of communication open, we will find the areas where we do agree and open our minds to thoughts and ideas we have not considered. I hope you enjoy our exchange.