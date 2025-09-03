WATCH: Norm Eisen Talks Democracy Under Fire in Israel and the US

This week on Word on the Street Live, we had the pleasure of sitting down with our friend Ambassador Norm Eisen. From serving as Obama’s ethics counsel to co-counsel during Trump’s first impeachment, Norm has spent his career on the front lines of democracy. Like us, he proudly calls himself a liberal Zionist.

The conversation dug right into the heart of it: Trump and Netanyahu, whom Norm referred to as “authoritarian bookends.” He went on: “They both disrespect democracy. They both target the ‘other,’ which is inimical to Judaism.” He reminded us that Netanyahu isn’t just endangering Israel’s democracy, but also the hostages, Israel’s security and the bipartisan support that has sustained the US-Israel relationship.

We also talked about the Jewish community’s response to the war in Gaza. Norm said something that really stuck with us: “If we stand for anything as Jews, we have to stand for a posture of moral consistency, even when it’s inconvenient. That in no way takes away from my status as a liberal Zionist, it defines me as such.”

And finally, we looked at Trump’s cynical use of antisemitism as a political weapon – especially his crackdown on student protesters. Norm called out the hypocrisy of a president whose staff also fraternizes with neo-Nazis while silencing students exercising their right to free speech.

We’re grateful to Norm for joining us, and to all of you for tuning in each week. We’re glad to be in this pro-democracy fight together.