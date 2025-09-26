WATCH: Netanyahu’s UN Speech and the Fallout

This week on Word on the Street Live, we sat down for a special briefing to unpack a whirlwind week at the UN – starting with Netanyahu’s speech just hours ago.

His message was sadly familiar: Rejection of Palestinian recognition, vows to “finish the job” in Gaza and framing everything as a “clash of civilizations” rather than reconcilable political conflicts. What stood out most, however, was his isolation – a more than half-empty hall listening to a leader whose real legacy is turning Israel into a pariah state.

We also covered Trump’s performance. His UN speech was bloated, theatrical and unserious – but world leaders had little choice but to sit through it. More significant was what happened behind closed doors, when his team presented Arab and Muslim leaders with a 21-point postwar plan for Gaza.

Strikingly, it echoed principles we’ve been pushing for almost two years now: Release the hostages, get aid in, remove Hamas from control and disarm it, build a Palestinian-led but Arab-supported security force and governance structure, ensure full Israeli withdrawal and prevent settlements in Gaza. The package drew nods and words of approval from significant Arab and Muslim leaders.

Time will tell if Trump sticks to his word, but rest assured, we’ll move heaven and earth to hold him accountable.

Finally, Ilan reflected on Kamala Harris’s new book, which sheds light on internal debates in the Biden White House over America’s response to the war in Gaza.

Our takeaways: Israel is increasingly isolated, US politics are shifting and momentum is building on both sides of the aisle for the end of the war, accountability for how our aid is being used and principled American leadership to enable a workable ‘day after.’

