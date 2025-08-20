WATCH: Jeremy and Ilan with Congressman Ro Khanna on Word on the Street LIVE

This week on Word on the Street Live we sat down with Congressman Ro Khanna – and it was one of the most open conversations we’ve hosted yet.
Ro has always been willing to say things that many in Congress avoid: Calling for the US to recognize a Palestinian state, pressing for restrictions on arms shipments to Israel, championing Congressional War Powers and naming Gaza as a defining moral issue of our time.
We talked about the shifts happening on Capitol Hill and in the American public and about J Street’s role in these important changes.
We discussed why there is now a moment of opportunity to unify the Democratic Party on the issues of Gaza and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
And we spoke about a new letter he is leading – and that J Street is supporting – on American recognition of Palestine.
We also spent time on the bigger picture: How Democrats can reach across the aisle and connect with younger voters through new platforms and how to model the courage our politics so badly needs right now.
It was a conversation that felt honest, unguarded and rooted in a real desire to imagine something better.
It was a conversation that felt honest, unguarded and rooted in a real desire to imagine something better.
