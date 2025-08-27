WATCH: Jeremy and Ilan on Israel’s Breaking Point, Washington’s Turning Point

This week on Word on the Street Live, we took stock of a fast-moving moment in both Israel and Washington. We began with the situation on the ground: The devastating hospital bombing in Gaza, reports of confirmed famine, and the growing frustration inside Israel itself as hostage families and hundreds of thousands of protesters defy Netanyahu and demand a ceasefire deal.

From there, the conversation turned to Washington, where Democrats in Congress are responding with notable urgency. We walked through two major letters that drew wide and diverse Democratic support: One urging the resumption of lifesaving medical visas for children in Gaza, the other calling for an immediate surge of infant formula and humanitarian aid.

We also attempted to capture the bigger picture surrounding the future of the Democratic Party, following votes on two Israel/Gaza-related DNC resolutions and a decision by DNC Chair Ken Martin to postpone any final votes and establish a task force on the issue. What will it take to unite the Democratic Party behind a new approach, and has that process already begun? We hope you enjoy watching, and we look forward to seeing you again next week.