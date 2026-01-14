WATCH: Jeremy and Ilan in Dialogue with Daniel Gordis – What It Looks Like to Engage Civilly When We Disagree

Today, we were joined by Daniel Gordis, American-born Israeli author on Zionism and contemporary Israel, for a conversation that included both points of real agreement and sharp disagreement.

It was candid and, at times, uncomfortable.

We aimed to model the vital dialogue we need between the Israeli and American Jewish communities, which currently look at the world and the challenges of the moment through very different lenses, and often fundamentally disagree.

We talked openly about how Israelis and American Jews often see one another: Israelis sometimes see American Jews as naïve; American Jews often see Israelis as blind to Palestinian suffering.

More on what to expect:

Areas of agreement. We agreed that much of today’s dysfunction is rooted in Netanyahu’s leadership and that figures like Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir represent moral stains on the Jewish state and the Jewish people.

Where we disagreed most. Daniel argued that there is no viable moderate Palestinian governance to replace Hamas and that, from his experience in Israel, he doesn’t see an alternative emerging. We argued that there can be an alternative and that Palestinian leaders who want a better future do exist (we’ve met them) – and that refusing to try guarantees only more extremism.

Different lived realities. Daniel emphasized that he is living an Israeli reality that American Jews do not – sirens, shelters, insecurity. We spoke about the different kind of pain many American Jews feel: Watching our community fractured by the actions of an extremist government undermining our values.

There’s more in the full conversation, and it was one of our frankest and most challenging yet. You can catch more of Daniel’s writing on his Substack, Israel from the Inside. We hope you’ll watch, sit with the discomfort and share it with anyone trying to understand how Israelis and American Jews can disagree deeply – and still stay in conversation.

