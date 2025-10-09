WATCH: Israeli Hostage Negotiator Reacts to Ceasefire and Hostage Release Deal

We sat down for a rapid response briefing with Gershon Baskin – one of Israel’s most seasoned hostage negotiators, and someone who’s been in direct touch with the people making this ceasefire happen.
In our conversation, Gershon takes us inside the backchannels – sharing what he’s been hearing from Steve Witkoff, Arab leaders across the region and even Hamas officials about what made this deal finally come together.
He walks us through:
What really shifted in recent weeks to move both the Israeli government and Hamas toward an agreement
The behind-the-scenes guarantees and commitments international partners have given for Gaza’s recovery
And why he believes this time is different – and what it means to say, finally, that the war is over
Tune in for a rare, firsthand look at how diplomacy actually unfolds, and what this moment could mean, should mean, for Israelis and Palestinians.