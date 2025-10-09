Word on the Street

Word on the Street

WATCH: Israeli Hostage Negotiator Reacts to Ceasefire and Hostage Release Deal

Gershon Baskin, involved in recent back-channel talks, joined us
Jeremy Ben-Ami
and
Ilan Goldenberg
Oct 09, 2025
1
5
We sat down for a rapid response briefing with Gershon Baskin – one of Israel’s most seasoned hostage negotiators, and someone who’s been in direct touch with the people making this ceasefire happen.

In our conversation, Gershon takes us inside the backchannels – sharing what he’s been hearing from Steve Witkoff, Arab leaders across the region and even Hamas officials about what made this deal finally come together.

He walks us through:

  • What really shifted in recent weeks to move both the Israeli government and Hamas toward an agreement

  • The behind-the-scenes guarantees and commitments international partners have given for Gaza’s recovery

  • And why he believes this time is different – and what it means to say, finally, that the war is over

Tune in for a rare, firsthand look at how diplomacy actually unfolds, and what this moment could mean, should mean, for Israelis and Palestinians.

