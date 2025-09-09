WATCH: Israel Strikes Hamas in Doha

After news broke that the Netanyahu government approved a strike on Hamas leadership and negotiators in Doha, we jumped on a call with our colleague Frank Lowenstein to process what happened and what it could possibly mean.

We spoke candidly about why this ill-conceived strike puts hostages in danger, undermines a ceasefire deal, undercuts the US role as mediator and isolates Israel further internationally. Our bottom line? Diplomacy is the only way to end this horrific war and set the conditions for getting rid of Hamas.

You can watch our full conversation recording by clicking above.