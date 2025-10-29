Word on the Street

Word on the Street

WATCH: Inside the Parliament of the Jewish People

Billions in global Jewish funding – and the direction of Zionism itself – are on the table at the World Zionist Congress
Jeremy Ben-Ami
Oct 29, 2025
This week, I was joined by Rabbis Jill Jacobs of T’ruah and Deborah Waxman of Reconstructing Judaism live from Jerusalem – where the “parliament of the Jewish people,” the World Zionist Congress, is meeting to debate nothing less than the future of Israel and Zionism itself.

That may sound like a relic of the 19th century, and in some ways, it is. The Congress was founded in 1897. But it still meets regularly to decide what kind of Jewish state we’re building. It directs over $5 billion in global Jewish resources, shaping everything from land policy to religious life to what gets built – and importantly, where.

In our discussion, we dug into:

  • How billions in global Jewish funding are allocated – and why we’re fighting to ensure not one dollar supports settlement expansion or discrimination

  • Our Hatikvah slate’s push for democracy, religious pluralism, women’s and LGBT+ equality and an end to occupation

  • The power of meeting Jewish delegates from around the world – from South Africa to Uruguay

When we wrapped our discussion, we joined some of our fellow delegates in marching to the Knesset – standing together for democracy, human rights and a better future for all who call this land home. Watch until the end for some on-the-ground footage.

