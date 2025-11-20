J Street held a timely conversation with leading Israeli and Palestinian humanitarian experts examining the ongoing crisis in Gaza, even amid a ceasefire.
Speakers explored the human impact of current policies – including restrictions on aid and medical access – and outlined what must change to meaningfully address urgent civilian needs.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
WATCH: Gaza Needs More Than a Ceasefire
Nov 20, 2025
J Street held a timely conversation with leading Israeli and Palestinian humanitarian experts examining the ongoing crisis in Gaza, even amid a ceasefire.
Podcasts
Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
Authors
Recent Posts