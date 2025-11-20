Word on the Street

WATCH: Gaza Needs More Than a Ceasefire

J Street Staff
Nov 20, 2025

J Street held a timely conversation with leading Israeli and Palestinian humanitarian experts examining the ongoing crisis in Gaza, even amid a ceasefire.

Speakers explored the human impact of current policies – including restrictions on aid and medical access – and outlined what must change to meaningfully address urgent civilian needs.

