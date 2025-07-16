Word on the Street

Word on the Street

7

WATCH: American Hostage Family Member Jonathan Dekel-Chen

What Jewish and pro-Israel Americans must do to support hostage families and Israelis
Jeremy Ben-Ami
and
Ilan Goldenberg
Jul 16, 2025
Share
I wanted to send a quick note now that the recording of this afternoon’s conversation with Jonathan Dekel-Chen is up on the Word on the Street Substack. If you missed it – or want to go back and sit with some of what he shared – I really encourage you to give it a listen.

Jonathan spoke movingly about welcoming his son Sagui home after nearly 500 days in captivity, about becoming an advocate for the hostages overnight and about what it means to keep fighting for the families still waiting.

Pressing to lock in a deal to end the war and free the hostages continues to be our main priority at J Street. If you agree, I invite you to take action.

Stand with the hundreds of thousands of Israeli protesters and hostage families like Jonathan, and call on our leaders to do everything they can to end the suffering once and for all >>

