WATCH: American Hostage Family Member Jonathan Dekel-Chen

I wanted to send a quick note now that the recording of this afternoon’s conversation with Jonathan Dekel-Chen is up on the Word on the Street Substack. If you missed it – or want to go back and sit with some of what he shared – I really encourage you to give it a listen.

Jonathan spoke movingly about welcoming his son Sagui home after nearly 500 days in captivity, about becoming an advocate for the hostages overnight and about what it means to keep fighting for the families still waiting.

Pressing to lock in a deal to end the war and free the hostages continues to be our main priority at J Street. If you agree, I invite you to take action.

