Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

War Spreads Across the Middle East featuring Ali Vaez, Jen Gavito and Nadav Tamir

A recording from Ilan Goldenberg's live video
Ilan Goldenberg
Mar 18, 2026

The US and Israel have been at war with Iran for more than two weeks now, and there is no apparent end in sight. The war has spread to Lebanon and the Gulf and continues to cost the lives of innocent civilians and American troops.

To discuss the intensifying US-Israeli war against Iran, Iranian retaliation across the region, Hezbollah’s involvement and the response from the rest of the Arab world, we brought together regional experts Jen Gavito, Dr. Ali Vaez and Nadav Tamir for an urgent briefing.

Get more from Jeremy Ben-Ami in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 J Street · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture