The US and Israel have been at war with Iran for more than two weeks now, and there is no apparent end in sight. The war has spread to Lebanon and the Gulf and continues to cost the lives of innocent civilians and American troops.
To discuss the intensifying US-Israeli war against Iran, Iranian retaliation across the region, Hezbollah’s involvement and the response from the rest of the Arab world, we brought together regional experts Jen Gavito, Dr. Ali Vaez and Nadav Tamir for an urgent briefing.
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War Spreads Across the Middle East featuring Ali Vaez, Jen Gavito and Nadav Tamir
A recording from Ilan Goldenberg's live video
Mar 18, 2026
The US and Israel have been at war with Iran for more than two weeks now, and there is no apparent end in sight. The war has spread to Lebanon and the Gulf and continues to cost the lives of innocent civilians and American troops.
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Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
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