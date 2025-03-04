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USAID Briefing: Trump & Musk Sow Chaos Worldwide
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USAID Briefing: Trump & Musk Sow Chaos Worldwide

Former West Bank and Gaza USAID Mission Director …
Jeremy Ben-Ami

Former West Bank and Gaza USAID Mission Director Larry Garber and Israeli-based peace advocate Dr. Yael Braudo-Bahat join J Street for an on-the-ground perspective of Trump’s and Musk’s efforts to shut down USAID.

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