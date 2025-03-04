Former West Bank and Gaza USAID Mission Director Larry Garber and Israeli-based peace advocate Dr. Yael Braudo-Bahat join J Street for an on-the-ground perspective of Trump’s and Musk’s efforts to shut down USAID.
USAID Briefing: Trump & Musk Sow Chaos Worldwide
Former West Bank and Gaza USAID Mission Director …
Word on the Street Live
Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
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