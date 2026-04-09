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US and Iran Agree to a Ceasefire. Now What?
A recording from Ilan Goldenberg's live video
Apr 09, 2026
Podcasts
Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
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