Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Word on the Street
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Urgent Briefing: Reacting to Trump and Netanyahu's Meeting in DC
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Urgent Briefing: Reacting to Trump and Netanyahu's Meeting in DC

J Street President Jeremy Ben-Ami, Policy Chief I…
Jeremy Ben-Ami

J Street President Jeremy Ben-Ami, Policy Chief Ilan Goldenberg, Chief of Staff Adina Vogel Ayalon, and Policy Fellow Frank Lowenstein discuss today's meeting in DC between President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu and examine the proposed Gaza deal.

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