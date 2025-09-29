J Street President Jeremy Ben-Ami, Policy Chief Ilan Goldenberg, Chief of Staff Adina Vogel Ayalon, and Policy Fellow Frank Lowenstein discuss today's meeting in DC between President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu and examine the proposed Gaza deal.
Urgent Briefing: Reacting to Trump and Netanyahu's Meeting in DC
J Street President Jeremy Ben-Ami, Policy Chief I…
Word on the Street Live
Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes