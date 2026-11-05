Understanding the Jewish Vote in 2026 (with Jim Gerstein and Tali deGroot)

The results of our 2026 Election Night Survey of American Jews are in, and we spent an hour unpacking the results with Jim Gerstein from GBAO Strategies and Tali DeGroot, our Vice President of Political and Digital.

Key findings from the national survey include:

72% of Jewish voters supported Democratic congressional candidates, compared with 24% who backed Republicans, continuing the community’s longstanding Democratic voting patterns.

76% disapprove of President Donald Trump’s job performance, including 74% who strongly disapprove.

Democracy and the economy were the leading electoral concerns. Forty-four percent identified the future of democracy as one of their two most important voting issues, followed by the cost of living and economy at 34%. Israel was selected by 14%.

76% support sanctions against violent West Bank settlers, and an identical percentage support sanctions against Israeli government ministers who aid and abet settler violence. Fifty-nine percent support sanctions against businesses and individuals involved in building or financing West Bank settlements.

66% believe AIPAC’s campaign spending against candidates who criticize Israel increases antisemitism in the United States. Separately, 39% said support from an AIPAC super PAC makes them less likely to support a candidate, compared with 13% who said more likely.

80% believe Israel’s actions in Gaza and the West Bank increase antisemitism in the United States. Sixty percent believe Jewish organizations that condemn harsh criticism of Israel as antisemitic are exploiting concerns about antisemitism to defend unpopular Israeli government policies.

The full conversation includes lots of important background, context, and data - give it a listen. You can also find the full results of the poll at jstreet.org/polling.