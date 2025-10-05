Two years after the horrors of October 7, you probably know the name Kfar Aza.

It’s a small, bucolic kibbutz less than two miles from Gaza that I came to know from years of bringing J Street groups there to learn about life on the border under threat from rockets and tunnels.

Etched in my mind are images of children playing beside cement-lined bomb shelters, of sitting on porches hearing stories of daily life and of examining remnants of rockets that had landed nearby.

Also clear as day – the face of the woman who prepared our meals in the communal dining room who, I learned, was killed in her home. I never knew her name.

I recall walks to the kibbutz’s fields to gaze across the short distance into Gaza while our hosts recalled bygone days when Gazans worked on their kibbutz and they shopped in Gaza on the weekends. They spoke of friendships and family ties.

They harbored the hope that peace could return.

One regular host was Ofir Libstein, the regional “mayor.” On October 7, he fought to defend his community and was one of the first to fall. Like so many murdered that day, Ofir was both a defender and a peacemaker – a man who understood that Israel’s long-term security depended on a future for his Gazan neighbors as well.

All in all, sixty-two residents of Kfar Aza were killed and nineteen taken hostage. Two young men, twin brothers Gali and Ziv Berman, remain captive in Gaza to this day.

I have returned to Kfar Aza several times since the attack. The devastation is hard to comprehend.

On my most recent trip, we sat with a man exactly my age who survived that day by clinging for hours to his safe room’s door handle while his next door neighbors were massacred. He was Libstein’s close friend, and he still insists that peace must be the path forward, that Gaza’s people must be given something to live for. His words – his faith, after all he endured – moved me to tears.

Twenty-five years ago, while living in Israel and studying Hebrew in an ulpan, I had a classmate named Abed, an optometrist from Gaza City. He invited me to his family’s home for dinner one weekend. Though language made conversation difficult, I felt from him and his family that same yearning I would later come to know in Kfar Aza: a hope for peace, for dignity, for normalcy.

Friends of mine relate similar experiences, coming to know Gazans – doctors, teachers, entrepreneurs – who wanted nothing but the chance for a better life and freedom from occupation.

We know the fate of Kfar Aza’s residents because we can visit. But we cannot visit Gaza. Over these two years, my friends have by and large lost contact with those they knew there.

Today, as the anniversary of October 7 approaches, we hang on every news alert bringing us hope that an agreement may be at hand to end the war, bring the hostages home and deliver aid to the people of Gaza.

This day of horror will forever and inevitably be linked to the Jewish holidays, a time for contemplation about responsibility for our wrongs and for recommitting to act in accord with our values.

This Yom Kippur, as I turned the pages of my prayerbook, a note beside the prayer for peace directed me to the writings of Rabbi Sheldon Lewis. In his Torah of Reconciliation , Rabbi Lewis reminds us that in Jewish tradition, “there are more expressions lauding the virtues of peace than of any other single value.”

Indeed, as the prayerbook’s editors emphasized, the prayer for peace is not one blessing among many: it is the final blessing, the culmination of the seven central prayers we recite.

This insight affirmed what I have always felt intuitively: peace is not just another hope; its pursuit is central to Judaism’s vision of wholeness and repair.

Yet in the political arena where I work, the word “peace” has been twisted into a liability. Right-wing political leaders and online agitators scoff at those of us working for peace, and too many center and center-left politicians shy away from the word, fearing being called naive or weak.

I cannot accept that.

It’s not just that it is so profoundly Jewish to fight for peace, even in the darkest of times. It is also vital if we – all of us – are ever to be truly secure. Only peaceful resolution of conflicts will deprive arsonists at the extremes of the oxygen they need to set the region on fire over and over.

On this dark anniversary, my fervent hope is that leaders will arise who follow the example of Ofir Libstein, and who keep alive the memory of the peacemakers tragically killed on October 7, friends and allies like Vivian Silver and Chaim Katzmann.

This war must end. The hostages must come home. Aid must reach Gaza. And above all we must find the courage to live the words we recite as the culmination of our daily and holiday prayers:

Oseh shalom bimromav, hu ya’aseh shalom aleinu v’al kol yoshvei tevel.

May the One who makes peace above, bring peace to us, and to all who dwell on earth.

