Jeremy, can you please tell us who carried out these atrocities at Kfar Aza? I find it strange that you wring your hands over what happened there but forget to tell us the name of the perpetrators.

The truth, of course, is that it is the people of Gaza who did it. And that's not me saying it, it's their own supporters who say it:

Students for Justice in Palestine: "The Palestinian resistance stormed the border fence…Today, we witness a historic win for the Palestinian resistance: across land, air, and sea, our people have broken down the artificial barriers of the Zionist entity…".

Ali Abunimah, head of the website Electronic Intifada: "Palestinians in Palestine and around the world are elated that their resistance broke out of the ghetto and humiliated the enemy oppressor."

170 faculty at Columbia University: "[it was] a military response by a people who had endured crushing and unrelenting state violence from an occupying power over many years"

Joseph Massad, prominent pro-Palestinian academic at Columbia: "an innovative Palestinian resistance...the sight of the Palestinian resistance fighters storming Israeli checkpoints separating Gaza from Israel was astounding, not only to the Israelis but especially to the Palestinian and Arab peoples who came out across the region to march in support of the Palestinians in their battle against their cruel colonizers."

The UK Socialist Workers Party: "The Palestinians have every right to respond in any way they choose to the violence that the Israeli state metes out to them every day. Victory to the Resistance."

The director of CAIR: “[I am] happy to see Palestinians break out of Gaza on Oct. 7" and that "Palestinians in Gaza “have the right to self-defense.”

A pro-Palestinian student group at the University of Michigan: "Palestinians in Gaza are fighting back", "Palestinians have broken free of their cage," and that, "This is the response of a people pushed beyond endurace."

“It wasn’t Hamas that resisted; it was the Palestinian people who resisted. You can’t separate Hamas from the Palestinians. Hamas is the Palestinians, and the Palestinians are Hamas.” - MK Zoabi

Noura Erekat: “We, as advocates and as scholars, have been insisting that you cannot defeat Hamas militarily, that it is part of the national and political fabric of Palestinians, and that they must be engaged with diplomatically.”

Palestine Solidarity Activist: "Most of us understand the heroism behind Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and the resistance that has thrived in Palestine for over a century."

Founder of CAIR at an AMP event: ““The people of Gaza only decided to break the siege — the walls of the concentration camp — on October 7…And yes, I was happy to see people breaking the siege and throwing down the shackles of their own land, and walk free into their land, which they were not allowed to walk in,”

Rima Hassan, member of the European Parliament: "It’s not just Hamas that commissioned the October 7 attack, it’s all components of Palestinian society"

Thoughts?

Advocating for peace is not weak. On the contrary, it takes strength and hard work and patience to make peace among warring factions.

One thing that occurred to me is that, over the decades, leaders of this country who have tried to mediate between Israel and Palestinians have had their thumbs heavily on the scale in favor of Israel. Palestinians have routinely been treated as less than; there is a prevalent attitude in this country that Palestinian is synonymous with terrorist. That continues with the current peace plan. It was negotiated between the U.S. and Israel and then handed to Hamas with a directive, "Take it or else." Perhaps the negotiations would be more successful if Palestinians were treated as equal partners. If people feel that their concerns are not heard and considered, they may feel resentful and may be more likely to revert to acts of violence.

I am glad that J Street treats Palestinians as full human beings.

