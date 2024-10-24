J Street and the Jewish Democratic Council of America co-hosted a conversation with JDCA CEO Halie Soifer, Democratic political strategist Simon Rosenberg, J Street President Jeremy Ben-Ami, and Jewish polling expert Jim Gerstein discussing the latest polling and how the Jewish vote can and will make a difference in the final weeks of the campaign.
Two Weeks Out: How The Jewish Vote Will Make The Difference
J Street and the Jewish Democratic Council of Ame…
Word on the Street Live
Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
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