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Two Weeks Out: How The Jewish Vote Will Make The Difference
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Two Weeks Out: How The Jewish Vote Will Make The Difference

J Street and the Jewish Democratic Council of Ame…
Jeremy Ben-Ami

J Street and the Jewish Democratic Council of America co-hosted a conversation with JDCA CEO Halie Soifer, Democratic political strategist Simon Rosenberg, J Street President Jeremy Ben-Ami, and Jewish polling expert Jim Gerstein discussing the latest polling and how the Jewish vote can and will make a difference in the final weeks of the campaign.

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