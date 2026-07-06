Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Merlin Dorfman's avatar
Merlin Dorfman
12h

Netanyahu ran at the last election saying he would keep Israel safe, and that he was the best person to keep the alliance with the US strong. He failed on both counts.

Reply
Share
Keith Morgenheim's avatar
Keith Morgenheim
12h

Yes, thank you for the thoughtful realistic analysis. Any optimism needs to be tempered.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 J Street · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture