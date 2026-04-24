Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Jill
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J Street's latest posits that "Netanyahu is waging wars on seven fronts": Iran, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Gaza, and the West Bank. The author then goes into detail about a total of 3 of them (Iran, Lebanon, and the West Bank)--and that's because those are the only active fronts right now involving violence under the Netanyahu government, all for very different reasons. Netanyahu did not wage war on Iraq, Syria, or Yemen.

Apparently just rattling off a list of Middle Eastern countries and saying that Netanyahu is waging war on them is now socially acceptable behavior among so-called "pro-peace progressives" now.

I am speaking as someone thoroughly anti-Netanyahu who would love to see him step down ASAP. But I'm intellectually honest, so...

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