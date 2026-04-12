Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Michael Lewis's avatar
Michael Lewis
7h

Again just a few initial, off-the-cuff comments:

Sadly, Jeremy, can't help feeling you're playing games here, and engaging in semantics and playing games, in what your goals are. Of course one always criticize certain Israeli actions - and there's no absence of people doing so. And of course American "Supporters of Israel" including American Jewish supporters of Israel are free to join in this discussion - and express their differences re Israel, Israeli actions, and US policy towards Israel.

But at some point, one might ask "Is what being proposed REALLY pro-Israel - or even intended to be pro-Israel?" And it's just being wrapped in a veneer of "This is actually good for Israel" and it won't really affect Israel's defenses.

Put it this way; what you're proposing is not far being exactly what Israel's "Detractors" are proposing. And some of the people you are supporting are people who really have an "issue" with Israel - which goes far beyond just "criticism."

I have to say in the last few weeks, I have been "disappointed" in some of the things J Street have been saying and proposing. And it sure seems like J Street has "evolved" - or perhaps "regressed" from some of the positions J Street was publicly taken and things J Street was saying when the organization was launched. And even some of the things you were saying, supporting and defending not so-long ago.

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Paige Wolf's avatar
Paige Wolf
7h

Why are you endorsing avowed antizionists like Mejia in NJ? Why are your representatives saying we should not fund the iron dome?

So many liberal Zionists *want* to support J Street but can not. You can post all the surveys you want. On the ground, at the reform shuls, the FB groups, the WhatsApp chats - we can see the story JStreet is changing. And whenever we question we get a responsive defense or we are entirely ignored.

I am a liberal progressive Zionist. I do not support Netanyahu. But so much of the commentary and policy advocacy, including its endorsements of antizionists - is just wild.

Advocating against IHRA legislation? Partnering with antizionist orgs like IfNotNow for events?

We are begging you to give us a real reason to trust and support you. Because the balance, to so many of us who share your values on paper, has shifted off a cliff

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