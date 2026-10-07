I cried when I visited the Nova Festival site in 2024.

It had been months since October 7, but standing in that enormous open field, the tears came quickly. I looked across the landscape and could hardly take in the reality of what had happened there. There was almost nowhere to hide. No walls. A few small shelters. It was mostly just an expanse of land where young people had gathered to dance, to celebrate, to experience a few hours of music and joy.

And surrounding the memorial were thousands of handmade red anemones. Artists and volunteers across Israel created ceramic and metal flowers and placed them at the feet of photographs of those who were murdered.

The flowers did not make the place less devastating. They did not change the stories of those who died. They bore witness to them, in their own way: a small act of beauty placed in a landscape defined by unimaginable loss.

I have thought about those flowers often over the past three years.

Three years ago, on October 7, I woke up to messages that something terrible was happening in Israel. As the morning unfolded, the scale of the attack became clearer. Within hours, I learned that among so many others, Hersh Goldberg-Polin had been taken hostage.

Hersh was not an abstract name on a list. I had known his family for years through the Passover retreat I used to run, and in my final year there, I hired Hersh as a counselor for our younger campers. I remember how excited he was to take on the role and how grateful he was for the opportunity. Suddenly, the horror unfolding half a world away became even more personal.

And then came the stories from the kibbutzim. The murders. The kidnappings. The rape. The brutality. The realization that people who had spent their lives believing in coexistence and caring for their Palestinian neighbors had been attacked in their homes. At the Nova festival, young people who had gathered to celebrate unity and love were murdered and taken hostage.

I remember the tears. I remember the sense that the world had fundamentally changed.

Three years later, the tears have not stopped.

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The tears of the families of the hostages, whose anguish became a public force demanding that their loved ones come home. I have had the profound privilege of meeting some of those families, as well as people who survived captivity and were eventually released. Their stories make it impossible to think of the hostages simply as numbers on a list or figures in a political debate. Each one is a person whose life was ripped apart, with each family living through its own unimaginable waiting.

The tears of those mourning loved ones who never returned.

And as fear, trauma, and war have fueled further violence and suffering, we’ve borne witness to other tears: the tears of Gaza, where three years of war have killed thousands of civilians, displaced millions of families, and destroyed most homes. A whole generation of children are growing up surrounded by war and loss. The devastating settler violence in the West Bank, taking lives and displacing entire villages.

And there has been another kind of devastation: what these years have done to our American Jewish community. Our trauma, fear, and grief have hardened into polarization. People who once shared a sense of communal belonging have found themselves unable to talk to one another. We have sometimes treated one another’s grief as something to argue with rather than something to hold.

There is no excuse for the horrors of October 7, 2023. The depravity of the attacks on civilians has no justification. And today I still cry as I remember the precious lives lost that day and in the three years since. I think about what their lives would be like if they were with us today. What the world would be like. I grieve for them and their families, even as I recognize that my own trauma is only a drop in the bucket compared with what so many who lived through that day continue to carry.

Trauma has consequences. It shapes how people see the world. It shapes what feels possible, what feels necessary, what feels dangerous.

While we carry this trauma we must not let it define our future.

I think often about meeting Maoz Inon with a group of J Street clergy in Tel Aviv. Maoz’s parents were murdered on October 7. He spoke about his parents and the devastation of losing them. But he also spoke about peace.

A day later, our group visited the kibbutz where his parents had lived. We saw the burned remains of what had been their home. It was almost unfathomable: how could someone who had experienced such horror be so driven to chart a path toward peace? And yet, that was Maoz’s message.

In the years since, Maoz has built a relationship with Aziz Abu Sara, a Palestinian who experienced his own devastating loss when his brother was killed in the conflict years earlier. Together, they have written a book called The Future is Peace. They speak of one another as brothers.

I keep coming back to that.

Not because their stories are the same. They are not. Not because peace requires pretending that the losses, histories, or responsibilities of Israelis and Palestinians are interchangeable. They are not.

But because two people carrying profound personal trauma have found a way to see one another’s humanity through it.

If two individuals can do that, how do we create the conditions for two peoples to do it?

This is one of the defining questions before us three years after October 7.

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Last year, on Simchat Torah, something happened that had once seemed almost impossible to imagine: all of the living hostages were finally returned home. Two years after October 7, after so much waiting and suffering, there was a moment when it felt as though perhaps we had reached a turning point. If the hostages could finally return to their families, then perhaps the fighting could end. Perhaps we could begin to imagine a future beyond the devastation.

And yet, another year has passed.

We are still stuck in an unbearable place. Israel remains deeply entrenched in Gaza. Palestinians continue to suffer. Israelis continue to carry profound fear and trauma. And our communities remain deeply divided over how to understand what has happened and what should happen next.

Three years is a long time.

It is long enough for trauma to become part of the architecture of a society. Long enough for children to grow up knowing October 7 and this ongoing war as part of the world they inherited.

But it is not too long to choose something different.

This week, as we enter the rainy season in Israel, Jews around the world recited Tefillat HaGeshem, the prayer for rain. We ask for the rain that allows the earth to produce life after the long dry season.

And I think again about those flowers at Nova.

There is a line from Psalm 126 that we say in our liturgy:

Hazor’im b’dimah, b’rinah yiktzoru.

Those who sow in tears will reap in joy.

Standing at Nova, surrounded by those red flowers and the photographs of the dead, I found myself weeping. And I found myself thinking about those words differently. What does it mean to sow in tears? What does it mean to believe that something can grow from them?

The tears are not the end of the story. They are what we sow.

And the question is: What are we planting?

We plant something when we respond to fear with more fear. We plant something when we decide that the people on the other side of this conflict are beyond redemption. We plant something when we allow our grief to convince us that there is no future beyond permanent war.

But we plant something else when we insist that the safety of Israelis and the freedom and dignity of Palestinians are not competing visions. We plant something when we refuse to let the trauma of October 7 erase our commitment to human life. We plant something when we build relationships across the divides that have hardened around us. We plant something when we choose leaders who can imagine a future beyond the cycle of violence rather than simply promising to manage the next round of it.

In the month ahead, Israelis and Americans will make choices that will shape what comes next.

We cannot change what happened on October 7, 2023. We cannot undo the lives lost, the families shattered, the years stolen from hostages, the communities destroyed, or the devastation that has followed.

We will never forget.

But perhaps we can ask what we will do with our tears. How will we allow them to shape what we plant?

I think about those red anemones at Nova. They did not diminish the devastation. They did not make the field safe. They did not pretend that beauty could undo death.

They were simply an act of choosing what to put into the ground.

Three years later, the tears are still here.

So is the rain.

And so is the possibility of what we choose to plant.