Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Naomi Siegel's avatar
Naomi Siegel
Oct 7

Thank you. I found this very moving.

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HFI Fan's avatar
HFI Fan
Oct 7Edited

I suggest you read Gad Saad’s book “Suicidal Empathy.” And of all days, perhaps you can keep October 7 about the massacre of and unspeakable atrocities perpetrated on your people. Shameful that on this day, you engage in whataboutism and comparative suffering. Plenty of other days. NOT TODAY.

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