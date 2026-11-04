We’re still counting all the wins, but the verdict is already clear. Last night was a resounding vindication of the politics J Street has fought for since our founding.

The American people voted for a thriving democracy. They rejected Trump’s reckless war of choice in Iran. And they turned away from the destructive Middle East policy that has failed Americans, Israelis and Palestinians for decades.

JStreetPAC-endorsed candidates won across the country. Cait Conley defeated Mike Lawler in NY-17. Troy Jackson ended Susan Collins’s 30-year Senate career in Maine. These incumbents embody the old, failed approach – and voters sent them home.

J Street was a critical part of these victories. When the new Congress convenes with resounding pro-peace majorities, J Street will be a leading voice in deciding where they go next.

If you appreciate the work J Street did this cycle to support pro-Israel, pro-peace, and pro-democracy candidates, I hope you’ll consider supporting J Street with a small donation.

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Here are five big takeaways from last night’s results:

1. There was no great migration of Jewish voters. 72 percent of Jewish Americans voted for Democratic candidates in last night’s election according to J Street’s biennial Jewish voter exit poll, the only poll that reliably tests a valid sample of Jewish voters nationally. That number is in line with the historic record of Democratic support in the Jewish community for the last two decades. The much-discussed, so-called “exodus” of Jewish voters from the Democratic Party never materialized. 2. J Street is now the Democratic Party’s political center of gravity on Israel and Palestine and on standing in opposition to Trump’s reckless war of choice in Iran. When the new Congress convenes, the majority of Democrats in the House and Senate will be endorsed by J Street. These members are the mainstream of the party: committed to Israel’s security, to Palestinian rights and self-determination, and to a US policy that advances both. They are also the members who said no to war with Iran, and a clear majority of Americans agreed with them. Voters want leaders who choose diplomacy over war. And J Street is proud that on day one, we were the first major Jewish organization to call out this disastrous and illegal war. J Street endorsed just over 200 candidates and 98 percent of them won. AIPAC-endorsed incumbents lost left and right last night and so many candidates were running away from the brand, that the organization has decided to abandon candidate endorsements altogether. 3. The extremes are just that: Marginal. There will be a small handful of Democrats who reject any meaningful US-Israel security relationship. And there will be a limited number of others who remain unwilling to challenge Israeli government policies, no matter how destructive those policies are. Neither of those extremes represents where the heart of the Democratic Party rests today. 4. J Street’s political muscle helped create space for that growing consensus. We endorsed 200 candidates for the House and Senate and invested more than $13 million in their campaigns. Our success tonight demonstrates the political power of a new politics that supports both Israelis and Palestinians – and strengthens American democracy. 5. Those who argue that AIPAC lost traction in the Democratic Party because Democrats turned against Israel miss the point – it’s AIPAC that fell out of step with Democrats. Its insistence that support for Israel means defending its government, right or wrong, and its willingness to pour enormous sums of money into Democratic primaries made AIPAC – not support for Israel – increasingly unwelcome.

Looking ahead, J Street intends to translate this new political reality into a new American policy – one that supports Israel’s security, Palestinian freedom and the future of both peoples. That’s the approach that represents the center of American Jewish opinion and the Democratic Party.

And J Street is at its heart.

Thank you to J Street’s leaders, staff and supporters for all you did to make this one of the most remarkable and important election nights of our lifetimes.