Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Heidi Lynn Reiter's avatar
Heidi Lynn Reiter
10h

I like what you are saying here! I have felt this way since the devastating October 7 massacre in Israel. What has been just as horrifying is Netanyahu’s handling since & the lack of transparency to discover why Israel’s intelligence did not do a better job preventing the massacre. The connections between Israel, American Jews & Democracy need to be wrestled with in both countries , & we must rid the corrupt politicians from both, giving our countries back a sense of fairness, equality & rule of law, so our freedoms can be maintained. I used to believe in AIPAC & donate, but no longer! 🙏🇺🇸✡️🇮🇱🌍🌊

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Daniel Friedman's avatar
Daniel Friedman
10h

Thank you Jeremy, for leading the way - guiding J Street to its politically vital, and morally correct, position.

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