Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Tzeddek's avatar
Tzeddek
4h

Absolutely correct. And glad that Ro Khanna stood up talk against the bigotry and hatred at the heart of Jeremy Cahill's criticism. Khanna was doing more to support the Palestinian cause in that interview than Achilles ever would. And doing so without throwing Israelis and Jews under the Bus.

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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
4hEdited

Yeah, I posted something about my relatives perishing in the holocaust and got a response that I was a “fucking lampshade.”I can take this in stride but the real question is if we can all get along to defeat Trump.

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