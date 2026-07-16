Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Michael Chaskes's avatar
Michael Chaskes
4h

I’d argue that the root catastrophic decision was Trump’s exiting the JCPOA in the first place.

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Timothy D Naegele's avatar
Timothy D Naegele
4h

Your conclusion is correct, except for one factor: there are 15 million Jews in the world, and 2 BILLION followers of Islam. Tragically, no Jew is safe anywhere in the world; and anti-Semitism is reaching levels not seen before, with much worse yet to come.

Some of us are veterans and Independents who voted for Trump three times. But we support his impeachment now. This war may be described by historians as World War III, as its effects spread worldwide, including attacks on the American mainland.

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