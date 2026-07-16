I’ve been working on Iran issues for almost twenty years. I can definitively say that the options are almost always bad. More often than not, working on Iran means concluding that every available option is terrible and trying to identify the least bad one.

For the first time in my career, though, I am completely at a loss.

When the war first started, I warned that the most likely scenario would look something like the aftermath of the First Gulf War with Iraq: the Iranian regime would survive, weakened and wounded, but emerge more risk-tolerant and aggressive. We would find ourselves living in a new Middle East defined by regular military incidents, chronic instability, and heightened tensions.

That prediction turned out to be mostly right.

But the reality is considerably worse than I expected.

What I failed to anticipate was just how much leverage Iran would ultimately obtain through its effective stranglehold over the Strait of Hormuz. It turns out that we have not just a wounded and aggressive Iran, but one with a massive trump card (no pun intended).

For a brief period, it looked like we could work our way out of this mess with the MOU. It was never a particularly good deal for the United States, but given how badly we had already damaged our position, it was better than the alternatives. Alas, shoddy negotiating and failure to agree on solid terms ultimately collapsed the memorandum. The language was sufficiently vague that Iran interpreted it as allowing it to maintain some degree of control over the Strait, while the United States interpreted it as reopening it to international shipping. That misunderstanding ultimately blew up the deal.

But let’s be clear, the problem wasn’t bad negotiating. The problem was the catastrophic decision to go to war in the first place.

That decision has produced enormous costs:

Higher global oil prices and economic shocks.

Significant expenditures of American missile defense assets and munitions that are badly needed in other theaters.

Huge economic damage and civilian suffering across the Middle East.

Alienated allies and damaged American credibility.

And, ultimately, very little achieved in return. Iran’s nuclear program is under rubble. But with no access to inspectors and 400 KG of Highly Enriched Uranium still somewhere in the country, there are no assurances that Iran cannot reconstitute and move quickly to a bomb.

The United States has made terrible foreign policy mistakes before. Iraq. Vietnam. But those wars, however misguided, were at least undertaken within a strategic debate in which policymakers could argue there were perceived national interests at stake or that there were no better alternatives. What makes this decision so extraordinary is that better options were plainly available and there was no urgency to act. Instead, Trump stumbled into a war almost inexplicably and has created a strategic mess with no obvious exit.

So the question now is simple: what do we do?

And here again, I have to admit that I am at a total loss.

Option One: Pay Iran Off

The first option is essentially to pay Iran.

That means massive sanctions relief, broad permissions for oil exports, relief on banking sanctions, and giving up many of the tools of leverage that previous administrations preserved for nuclear negotiations and broader regional behavior.

The irony is that we have successfully used these tools before. The JCPOA demonstrated that sanctions relief can produce meaningful concessions under the right circumstances.

The problem today is that this isn’t 2015.

Iran has just survived forty days of war. Its leadership has been targeted. It has very little reason to trust the United States and every incentive to extract maximum concessions while demonstrating American weakness.

At this point, I don’t think this is simply about money. Iran’s leadership believes it has leverage. It is angry. It is ideological. It wants to send a message to the United States and to the rest of the world.

There is probably a price at which Tehran would agree to reopen the Strait and de-escalate. But that price may involve such extensive American concessions and becomes such a humiliation to Trump that he would never do it.

Option Two: More Military Pressure

The second option is what Trump appears to be pursuing now: renewed military pressure.

More bombing. More sanctions. More coercion in the hopes that Iran eventually blinks.

This strikes me as an even worse option.

First, it is enormously costly. Are we really prepared to begin yet another forever war in the Middle East, and one that was entirely unnecessary to begin with? How long does this go? What are the costs not just to the United States but for the rest of the region?

Second, it hasn’t worked. Military pressure has not produced meaningful Iranian concessions thus far.

Third, Trump himself appears unwilling to pay the costs of full escalation. He has imposed limitations, for example keeping Israel out of the fighting, and shown little appetite for the kinds of maximalist policies some Israeli actors advocate – regime change operations, supporting Kurdish separatists, large-scale invasions, or attempting to install a new government in Tehran.

Most of those ideas are fantasies anyway.

At best, they produce massive instability inside Iran. From an Israeli perspective, a distracted and weakened Iran may not sound terrible. From an American perspective – and from the perspective of virtually every country neighboring Iran – it would be a disaster.

This option also carries obvious escalation risks: attacks on American forces throughout the region, expanded Israeli involvement, and the possibility of a broader regional war.

Military pressure is expensive, dangerous, and unlikely to work.

Option Three: Let the Gulf States Lead

The third option is to let the Gulf states negotiate a new regional arrangement with Iran.

After all, they are the countries with the greatest interests at stake. If Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and others can negotiate bilateral or multilateral arrangements with Tehran that reduce tensions and stabilize the Gulf, perhaps the United States should support that effort.

Such an arrangement would almost certainly involve a more economically integrated Iran, a reduction in regional tensions, and some degree of American retrenchment including potentially reducing America’s military footprint in the region – a major Iranian demand.

There are good arguments for all of that.

The problem is that the Gulf states are not unified. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar all have somewhat different interests and approaches toward Iran, and are facing other internal tensions amongst themselves. They may ultimately pursue separate arrangements rather than a coordinated regional strategy.

More importantly, this remains fundamentally a U.S.-Iran conflict. It is difficult to imagine Iran not demanding significant American concessions as part of any deal. And so it is hard to imagine the United States not playing a major role in whatever diplomatic framework eventually emerges.

And whatever arrangement emerges will almost certainly leave Iran in a better strategic position than it occupied before this war began.

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The Most Likely Outcome

Ultimately none of these options appears particularly likely to succeed, and even if they do, all of them are bad.

The most likely scenario is that the current situation simply becomes the new normal.

That means:

Regular military incidents between the United States and Iran.

The U.S. having to “mow the lawn” and perennially strike Iran’s nuclear targets if they begin making any moves on the nuclear program.

Iranian control – or partial control – over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Persistent Iranian attacks across the region, generating greater cost and risks for all of the countries of the Middle East, especially the Gulf states.

Higher global oil prices.

A U.S. with a larger military footprint in the Middle East for a prolonged period of time, drawing resources from other theaters.

The only piece of good news is that Iran’s leverage is ultimately a depreciating asset.

Countries can build alternative pipelines. They can diversify energy supplies. They can develop new trade routes and infrastructure. Saudi Arabia has already activated alternatives, the UAE is investing in new capabilities, others are doing the same, and over time the global economy will adjust.

But “over time” could mean years. It could mean a decade.

In the meantime, countries that cannot develop alternative passages for their goods will likely have to negotiate their own arrangements with Tehran.

Eventually, perhaps everyone gets tired of this new status quo. Iran may conclude that controlling the Strait while living under a U.S. military blockade isn’t serving its interests. The United States may decide it needs to offer more. The Gulf states may put whatever differences they have aside and emerge with a unified and plausible diplomatic framework that the U.S. is willing to defer to.

At some point, a deal may become possible.

But I wouldn’t expect that anytime soon. We are entering a prolonged period of instability that was entirely avoidable and that will take years to unwind.

For now, there is no good option left.

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