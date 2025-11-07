On Monday, Syria’s new president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, will walk into the White House – marking the start of a new chapter for US-Syria relations. The J Street Policy Center hosted a briefing on the current situation in Syria and Lebanon, where the political dynamics are also rapidly shifting. We were joined by regional experts Ibrahim Al-Assil and Jasmine El-Gamal.
The Way Forward on Syria and Lebanon
On Monday, Syria’s new president, Ahmed al-Sharaa…
Word on the Street Live
Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
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