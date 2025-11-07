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The Way Forward on Syria and Lebanon
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The Way Forward on Syria and Lebanon

On Monday, Syria’s new president, Ahmed al-Sharaa…
Jeremy Ben-Ami

On Monday, Syria’s new president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, will walk into the White House – marking the start of a new chapter for US-Syria relations. The J Street Policy Center hosted a briefing on the current situation in Syria and Lebanon, where the political dynamics are also rapidly shifting. We were joined by regional experts Ibrahim Al-Assil and Jasmine El-Gamal.

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