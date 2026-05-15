The only thing I saw move freely through the barricades that day was a skinny orange neighborhood cat – not the Palestinians who lived there.

Three years ago, I spent Jerusalem Day with a group of Jewish internationals providing protective presence for Palestinians living in the Old City during the Flag March. Deliberately routed through the Muslim Quarter, the event turns the Old City into a stage ripe for Israeli nationalist violence.

By the time barricades went up, streets that had been rich with life the day before were sterilized of the people who call them home – many Palestinians preferring to hide behind locked doors rather than risk being attacked by rioting settlers.

Israeli police carrying assault rifles lined the barricades, watching Palestinian children, parents and elders far more closely than the crowds of nationalist marchers chanting “Death to Arabs” and shouting, “May your village burn.”

Young Israeli and Palestinian children stood feet apart on opposite sides of metal bars. One side could move freely. The other was being told to stay quiet and out of sight in their own neighborhood.

What struck me most was not just the hatred, but the nauseating joy. As marchers cursed, they sang. As they spat at Palestinian shops, they danced. They paraded through someone else’s home, celebrating domination. Three years later, nothing has changed.

Once again, activists trying to prevent violence were targeted by mobs. Once again, the people standing between families and extremists were harassed by Ben-Gvir’s police, while those calling openly for Palestinian death marched freely through the streets.

Jerusalem matters because it holds so many histories and faiths together in one tiny space. But a city cannot be loved through supremacy. And pride cannot depend on dehumanization. They are a betrayal of the people who live there, and the future Israelis and Palestinians both deserve.

The people I keep thinking about are the Palestinians who refused to disappear, and the Israeli and Jewish activists who put their own bodies on the line.

That is the Jerusalem worth fighting for. The Israel worth fighting for. And the future we still have an obligation to build.