Since you last saw me on Word on the Street Live, I’ve been traveling in Israel and the West Bank, and upon returning to D.C., spending lots of time in meetings as newly-elected members of Congress roll into town.

I’ve come away with a lot on my mind, especially now that we’re at a moment with real potential for post-election change at home and in the region. And to unpack it all, I sat down with my J Street colleagues Hannah Morris and Nadav Tamir.

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Nadav and I shared takeaways from our recent trip with Jewish community professionals and rabbis, including what we’re hearing on the ground and why Israeli leaders can’t keep asking Americans for more runway.

We also dug into Israel’s political future: The coalition negotiations, the role of Arab citizens and parties, and what it would mean for Israel’s relationship with American Jews and the United States if the next government doubles down on the same old failed policies.

And with a new Congress on the horizon, Hannah and I laid out what a fundamentally different U.S. policy toward Israel should look like, and why American leaders need to prioritize a strong relationship with Palestinians and ensure they are welcome in Washington just as their Israeli counterparts.