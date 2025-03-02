Word on the Street

Todah rabah, as always, for your thoughtful analysis, Jeremy. I find that you are always able to eloquently express what is on my mind and in my heart. We are struggling to stay positive and hopeful in these deeply challenging times, both in Israel and the U.S.

For my family, the immigration of my grandparents and great-grandparents came from Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland. There was much gratitude for being in the United States as I grew up in the late 50's, the 60's and the 70's. But the consciousness of what had happened in Europe, especially of the Holocaust, was always present in both my family and my synagogue life, as was the deep pride in Israel, and the worry for its survival.

Perhaps it was not unusual back in the day, but my parents had split political affiliations. My mother was an ardent Democrat who was passionate about civil rights. My father, an engineer who worked in the defense industry was a moderate Republican. I don't remember them ever arguing about politics (though they argued constantly about other things!) Towards the ends of their lives, my mother finally convinced my father to vote like she did. The last presidential election that they were alive for was between Trump and Clinton. I remember how upsetting the result was for my mother.

Apparently for some very small portion of your readers, J Street's PAC currently being a strong supporter of Democrats here in the USA is not bipartisan enough. I for one am fine with how the PAC is spending its money on Democrats at this time; the Republicans have been cowed into obedience to wanna-be dictator Trump. When and if there are some moral Republicans with a spine who will stand for conservative but righteous principles, you guys can choose to support them. I am not holding my breath, at this point.

My mother-in-law was raised orthodox Jew, though she chose to marry a gentile. My bride and I worked diligently in Christian circles, one of the other great Abrahamic faiths, steeped in the same ethic of welcoming the stranger in our midst and being ambassadors of love, peace, and justice. What the current U.S. administration, Bibi, and false prophets like AIPAC propound is hatred, division, and exclusion, pure and simple. They are exponents of the secular culture of racism and exclusion that chooses to destroy life, rather than build it up.

