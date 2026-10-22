Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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john webster's avatar
john webster
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You missed the key point. Gaza has changed everything. The racism of 'the west' and Israel has been totally exposed. Internationally, the mask has been ripped off. The world will not go back to what it was - regardless who gets elected in Israel. The two state solution is dead. Now it can only be about extermination of Palestinians or a fight for equal rights within Idsrael. Either way, it is the end of the notion of a Jewish and Democratic state.

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