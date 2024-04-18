This past weekend saw an unprecedented retaliatory strike by Iran against Israel. It came following Israel’s reported bombing of the Iranian consulate in Damascus, which killed over a dozen people including several senior military leaders. With the world urging restraint as the Israeli government vows to respond, more disturbing still is the risk that conflict slides toward all-out war with Iran. It would be a catastrophic conflict for the US, the region and far beyond. To discuss the risk level, the Biden Administration’s calculations, and how the next weeks and months may play out, J Street was joined by renowned experts Eran Etzion, a former Israeli diplomat and security strategist, Dr. Naysan Rafati, Iran Senior Analyst with the International Crisis Group, and Barbara Slavin, a Distinguished Fellow with the Stimson Center and lecturer in international affairs at George Washington University. J Street Policy Director Dr. Debra Shushan moderates.
The Threat Of An Israel-Iran War | J Street Policy Center Briefing
This past weekend saw an unprecedented retaliator…
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