Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Sheila DeBonis's avatar
Sheila DeBonis
3h

Maybe there's more to it than what's given in the summarized article here, but how could a settler expansion be defined? I don't necessarily think an organization which is headed by an Israeli that is located in Palestine is a settler colony. Of course, I often acknowledge it can be, with existing locals forced to relocate, some locals used for cheap and cruel labor, tasteless gentrifying and rent/mortgage hikes, among other problems. Is there a way to ascertain an Israeli owner in any Palestinian area will operate safely and ethically? I understand uplifting Palestinians' entrepreneurship, but some reaction to Israeli orgs in Palestine feels a bit segregational.

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Sam Bahour's avatar
Sam Bahour
10h

Just released on EU trade with settlements: Importing Occupation

https://epalestine.ps/sambahour/2026/06/importing-occupation/

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