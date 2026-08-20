Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Keith Morgenheim's avatar
Keith Morgenheim
11h

Excellent analysis of a fiasco. History will judge whether Trump’s decision to go to war with Iran was worse than Bush’s decision to invade Iraq. This is what happens when we elect leaders who are inexperienced, impulsive and lack sound judgment. The world pays a huge price.

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last time?'s avatar
last time?
11h

Trump is very e[experienced at negotiating and ending wars. He negotiated the end to the Taliban war for Biden to implement and be blamed for. He has by his own word ended 8 wars. This ninth should be a cinch. Though he may leave the final stages to the Congress to approve and take blame or maybe even for his replacement. There is a scenario where he resigns after making America Great Again next spring. Waiting until spring give Vance a potential 10 years as President. But what terms will Vance have to implement?

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