Sonoma Susie
21h

Thank you for this informative presentation of the current situation. However, this statement: "Despite this international pressure, Hamas is refusing to disarm until the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, only willing to give up ruling Gaza after the war" is bad news. If anyone truly believes Hamas is honestly willing to give up arms and/or control, I have a bridge to sell you. Hamas continues outside Gaza, and from there (and inside) will pursue its objective of destroying Israel "from the river to the sea." Qatar et al need to shut it down with no more money, weapons, or power. Cannot have a state of Palestine on Israel's border or within rocket range dedicated to rape and murder of Israelis like the Oct 7 massacre. Need a deradicalization plan for a Palestinian state. Also need a plan for destruction of ALL of the remaining tunnels if the war is ended first to stop the resurrection of Hamas within Gaza.

Jay F.
21h

This seems to be one of the most balanced and thorough assessments I've seen regarding the state of Hamas. You make a convincing argument that a guerrilla war is an unwinnable war for Israel. Is it entirely upon Israel to create and adopt the "day after" plan? It seems to me that many of the 22 Arab countries need to be deeply involved, along with some US (although questionable with Trump in place) and EU countries.

