Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Word on the Street
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The Spiraling Situation In The West Bank | J Street Policy Center
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The Spiraling Situation In The West Bank | J Street Policy Center

Media attention was jerked back to the West Bank …
Jeremy Ben-Ami

Media attention was jerked back to the West Bank Friday following the horrifying news that a 26-year-old American peace advocate had been shot dead by Israeli forces. The news comes amid ongoing reports of an unprecedented rise in settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, increased IDF military operations and a near-total lack of accountability for soldiers and settlers alike. To discuss everything at stake, join J Street’s Policy Center for an expert panel featuring renowned human rights lawyer Michael Sfard, Israeli-Palestinian peace and security expert Celine Touboul, and Peace Now Executive Director Lior Amihai.

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