The scenes on college campuses have been shocking – grotesque displays of antisemitism, appalling exchanges between protesters and counter-protesters, students and faculty thrown to the ground by police in inexcusable displays of brutality. As protests spread across the nation, members of J Street U – the student organizing arm of J Street – have met the moment with empathy, nuance and compassion. Calling for respect, speaking out for the rights of Jewish students and protesters alike, returning focus to the core issues on the ground in Israel and Gaza, and pushing back against those seeking to exploit the moment for political gain. Our own National Director of Communal Relations Sam Berkman moderated this timely conversation with a group of highly accomplished national and regional student leaders, including Lauren Haines of the University of Michigan, Henry Sears of Columbia University, Rachel Burnett of UCLA and Meirav Solomon of Tufts University. For more on the slides Sam shared halfway through the discussion, read here: https://www.haaretz.com/us-news/2022-10-26/ty-article-opinion/.highlight/do-american-jews-really-know-what-zionist-means/00000184-0f30-d1a0-a1ee-cf7e0e120000
The Situation On College Campuses: J Street U Students Discuss Anti - War Protests
The scenes on college campuses have been shocking…
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Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
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