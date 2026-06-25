Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Keith Morgenheim's avatar
Keith Morgenheim
16m

Well done.. a thorough and realistic analysis. Nothing is for sure in the region , but the current policy towards the Palestinians is not working….and as you put aside is inhumane and immoral. In addition, it totally undermines support for Israel world wide, including among diaspora Jews and fans the flames of antisemitism.

Reply
Share
Ian Douglas Rushlau's avatar
Ian Douglas Rushlau
26m

‘Forget morals and values for a moment.’

That’s quite an opening proposition.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 J Street · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture