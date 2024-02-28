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The Risk Of Regional Escalation
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The Risk Of Regional Escalation

For months, J Street has warned that the Biden Ad…
Jeremy Ben-Ami

For months, J Street has warned that the Biden Administration must place significant focus on preventing the Israel-Hamas war from spiraling into a catastrophic regional war. Concerningly – with the Houthis mounting a shipping blockade in the Red Sea, Hezbollah attacking Israel in the north, Israel striking targets in Lebanon, ongoing attacks on US bases in Iraq, and violence continuing to boil over in the West Bank – the risk of escalation on those fronts continues to rise. We were thrilled to be joined by Dr. Gil Murciano and Mona Yacoubian for a conversation with our own expert on the region, J Street Director of Policy Dr. Debra Shushan. We discussed a path away from escalation and the relevant actors and their relevant motivations in the region.

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