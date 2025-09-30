Word on the Street

Parrhizzia
2h

You’re deluding yourself, in two ways:

1. If Hamas “goes away”, by whatever means, but the people stay under subjugation by Israel in perpetuity, they will resist. At some time, and at some place, they will resist.

2. Zionism will not tolerate any such deal. Zionism’s raison d'être is to take. It has been since day one, 130 years ago. That’s all it has ever done, all that it knows. It will not stop. It can only be stopped. And the only country that can stop it is the United States.

If you craft a perfect, peaceful, two-state solution, with a reincarnation of a Palestinian Mandela or MLK leading it … Israel will attack it.

I’m sorry, you are trying to push a square peg in a round hole. Until you accept that a militaristic, apartheid, genocidal theocratic ethno-state will never work, violence will continue, both by the subjugated and the subjugators.

Jill
3h

At the time of this writing, Trump and Netanyahu agreed to the deal. We are waiting on Hamas. And if they refuse it, the continuation of the war is 100% on Hamas. Period.

