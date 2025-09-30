Yesterday, President Trump unveiled a plan to finally end the war in Gaza, bring the hostages home and lay the foundations for lasting peace.

This is a moment of real promise – and tremendous peril.

First, the promise: This plan reflects principles long championed by the international community, Arab states and groups like J Street. Principles I myself advocated for when I served at the White House. On paper, it offers a real path forward, and we at J Street welcome this proposal by President Trump.

All hostages home. A permanent end to the war. A flood of aid into Gaza. No forced displacement. No role for Hamas. No permanent occupation or annexation of Gaza. A real post-war plan with the entire world contributing, including key Arab states. Reforms to the Palestinian Authority. Security guarantees. A pathway to Palestinian self-determination.

The president is finally listening to international allies who want to see an end to the devastation. Netanyahu is finally being forced to reckon with a realistic post-war plan. Critically, it marks a clear departure from Trump’s grotesque “Gaza Riviera” ethnic cleansing plan.

But the measure of a deal is not how good it looks on paper – but whether it can be locked into place and deliver results. Therein lies the peril.

The key Arab States, European allies and the rest of the international community have come out in unison in support of this proposal.

Now, the world must exert every ounce of pressure on Hamas to push this deal to the finish line.

And then there is Netanyahu.

We’ve seen Netanyahu publicly embrace and privately torpedo similar plans: Shifting goalposts. Undercutting negotiators. Adding poison pills.

Netanyahu’s comments at the White House yesterday described a deal greatly at odds with the text handed out to reporters.

To hear him tell it, the Palestinian Authority is no better than Hamas. To hear him tell it, the plan gives his government license to occupy Gaza indefinitely and restart the war when it chooses.

And so we return to the simple truth: This deal only works if Hamas is forced to yes – and if both Netanyahu and Hamas are forced to follow through on its intent.

And that will only happen with sustained and unrelenting pressure and vigilance from the United States.

And there’s the true peril: If this deal falters – if Hamas refuses, if Netanyahu brings it down, if patience wears thin – then Trump has signaled he would give Netanyahu a green light to “finish the job” and all but flatten Gaza.

That cannot be the fallback. We must end this war – no matter what.

No failed deal should ever become a blank check for endless war. The hostages cannot be abandoned. Aid must not be blocked. Families in Gaza deserve an end to this nightmare.

What was true a year ago remains true today: Netanyahu could offer a simpler plan – one that has been on the table for over a year – a permanent end to the war in exchange for every hostage home. And if he did, the Israeli public would support him even if his far-right allies would not.

We cannot allow failure to become twisted into a justification for more destruction.

At J Street, we’re determined to make both the opportunities and risks of this moment clear, to ensure our leaders proceed with eyes wide open and to press for the strong leadership necessary to bring about a better future.

Trump has shown he can make both Netanyahu and Hamas move, and if he is serious about ending the war, he must use that leverage now to lock in an immediate ceasefire and get the hostages home.