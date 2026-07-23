Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Anonymous
1h

We, representatives of Israeli civil society, call upon international civil society organizations and people of conscience all over the world to impose broad boycotts and implement divestment initiatives against Palestine similar to those applied to South Africa in the apartheid era. We appeal to you to pressure your respective states to impose embargoes and sanctions against Palestine. We also invite conscientious Palestinians to support this Call, for the sake of justice and genuine peace.

These non-violent punitive measures should be maintained until Palestine meets its obligation to recognize the Israeli people's inalienable right to self-determination and fully complies with the precepts of international law.

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Shaked Koplewitz's avatar
Shaked Koplewitz
2h

You might want to look up what those Palestinian guest workers did on October 7 to make Israel decide they might not be very good guests anymore.

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