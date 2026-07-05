Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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David Hurwitz's avatar
David Hurwitz
1d

Hi Jeremy,

The analyses in this essay are terrific. Dems need to immediately drop all their ties to AIPAC and DMFI as abruptly as they would a warm beer at a keg party.

J Street has written a beautiful new story of what Israel-Palestine should be and, I have no doubt, to paraphrase from the band Survivor, is “try(ing) with all (its) might To make this story line come true.”

Shavua Tov,

David Hurwitz

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8 replies by Jeremy Ben-Ami and others
Ellen Bender's avatar
Ellen Bender
1d

I agree with the need for a reset, and I think there are many Democrats in the House and the Senate who probably agree with you, but I've seen nothing to indicate that the party leadership -- Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries -- agree or are interested in a reset.

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