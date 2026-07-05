Democrats got a reprieve this week.

Representative Thomas Massie was planning to force a vote on eliminating all foreign assistance to Israel.

His proposal was poorly drafted, overly broad and simplistic. It made no distinction between military assistance and peace building programs or between support for Israel’s legitimate security needs and support for the policies of the most extreme government in Israel’s history.

It isn’t good policy. But it is good politics – for Republicans, because it creates yet another lose-lose choice for Democrats.

Vote no, and Democrats once again appear unwilling to draw any meaningful line against an Israeli government that has devastated Gaza, accelerated settlement expansion, enabled escalating settler terror in the West Bank and helped draw the United States into a costly and unnecessary war with Iran.

Vote yes, and they appear to abandon the Party’s long-standing commitment to helping Israel address legitimate security threats.

Republican dysfunction spared Democrats from having to vote this past week.

When Congress returns, they won’t be so lucky.

Democratic Members of Congress should be asking why they keep finding themselves trapped in these lose-lose situations.

The problem isn’t simply clever Republican gamesmanship. It is years of ducking a debate they should have been shaping.

For decades, Democratic administrations and congressional leaders provided successive Israeli governments with unprecedented military, diplomatic and political support while asking remarkably little in return.

As Israeli governments moved steadily to the right, as the prospect of a negotiated two-state solution steadily receded and as the occupation became more deeply entrenched, Democrats rarely articulated a coherent alternative.

Many privately expressed concern. Warm words were spoken about a “two-state solution,” but little effort was made to translate those concerns or hopes into policy because the political incentives pointed in the opposite direction.

AIPAC and allied organizations, backed by enormous financial resources, made clear that members of Congress who departed from the traditional consensus could expect well-funded primary challenges.

For too long, Democrats have played by what I call the “old political rulebook.” Today, that rulebook hasn’t simply been rewritten. It has been tossed onto the trash heap of history – a fact the primaries this cycle have only confirmed.

To be clear, the upheaval facing the Democratic Party today is not all about Israel.

Voters are frustrated by affordability, inequality, generational change, and the influence of money in politics. They perceive that Democratic leaders are too cautious, too comfortable with the Washington establishment and too reluctant to challenge powerful interests.

Much to my dismay, Israel has become one of the clearest symbols of all this frustration.

Voters watched Gaza’s humanitarian catastrophe, creeping annexation and escalating terror on the West Bank, and the United States get entangled in a costly war with Iran.

And they watched Democratic leaders continue providing largely unconditional support to the Israeli government despite privately expressing concerns about its policies.

For many voters – especially younger ones – their anger over Israel-Palestine isn’t simply that incumbents hold the wrong positions.

It is that they know better.

That they understand these policies are strategically and morally wrong, yet continue voting the same way because they fear crossing AIPAC and the network of donors aligned with it.

Whether that perception is entirely fair is almost beside the point.

Politically, perception has become reality.

Israel – and AIPAC – have become symbols not simply of Middle East policy, but of whether Democratic leaders are willing to stand up to entrenched interests, fight for the values they profess to hold and lead rather than simply manage political risk.

That is precisely why Republicans will continue forcing these votes.

They understand that Israel has become one of the sharpest wedges inside the Democratic coalition.

So long as Democratic leaders fail to define their approach to this issue, Republicans will gladly define it for them.

When Congress returns, leadership needs to do more than tell members how to vote on the next Massie amendment.

They need to tell the country where today’s Democratic Party stands.

First, they should announce a fundamental reset of Democratic policy toward Israel and the Palestinians.

The era of blank checks should end.

American military assistance should no longer flow automatically while the Israeli government rejects American policy, blocks any credible path toward Palestinian statehood, enables extremist settler violence and perpetuates a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

That does not mean abandoning Israel.

Democrats should continue to ensure Israel can defend itself against genuine external threats through intelligence and security cooperation and support for its defensive capabilities.

But they should make equally clear that friendship with Israel does not require subsidizing policies that undermine America’s interests, Israel’s long-term future or the prospects for peace.

A relationship built on accountability rather than unconditional support is ultimately better for both countries – and more likely to preserve durable bipartisan backing for Israel over the long term.

Second, Democratic leaders need to reset the party’s political relationship with AIPAC and with those who insist on unconditional support for whichever government happens to hold power in Jerusalem.

Democratic foreign policy cannot continue to be driven by political fear.

If organizations aligned with AIPAC continue pouring extraordinary sums into Democratic primaries to punish candidates who depart from their preferred orthodoxy, Democratic leaders should be prepared to say: enough.

The Party should welcome debate and welcome supporters of Israel. But it should no longer allow Democratic Middle East policy to be shaped by political intimidation or by donors demanding unquestioning support for policies that are wrong for America, wrong for Israel and wrong for the Palestinians.

This is about leadership.

Rank-and-file Democrats should not be left to navigate impossible votes while party leaders remain silent.

Leadership means articulating a principled framework that reflects Democratic values, the views of Democratic voters and America’s long-term interests.

If Democratic leaders don’t define this issue on their own terms, others will continue defining the issue – and the party – for them.

The Massie amendment isn’t the problem. It’s the latest warning.

New York and Colorado confirmed that the old rulebook is gone.

The old politics of Israel no longer work.

The question now is whether Democratic leaders will recognize that the political landscape has changed – and lead – or continue allowing others to define both the debate and the Democratic Party itself.

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