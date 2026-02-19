Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deena Z Sortland's avatar
Deena Z Sortland
15h

True!! Join together to defeat Natanyahu.

Reply
Share
Michael Wolk's avatar
Michael Wolk
13h

Us Jews have a way of self-sabotaging. Time and time again. Let’s pray this isn’t yet another one of those times. It could happen in Israel, it could happen in the US come November elections. Time will tell.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 J Street · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture