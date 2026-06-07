Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Jacky Edelstein's avatar
Jacky Edelstein
9h

Zionism has been very successful in establishing a vibrant Jewish Homeland in Israel. Now the urgent task of Zionism is to help establish a viable State of Palestine. There is no other path to peace.

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Michael Wolk's avatar
Michael Wolk
10h

Thank you Jeremy. Concisely and poignantly said. It gives voice to my thoughts that have been very difficult for me to reckon with, as an aging boomer and an American Jew. And as an aside, what so called democratic country keeps in office for decades, its leader?

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